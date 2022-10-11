In the latest installment of her Electronics with Becky Stern series for Digi-Key, Becky shows you the basics of getting started in soldering through-hole electronic components. She covers tools, basic techniques, some handy tips, and more.
Learning how to solder electronic components
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Becky Stern
- Digi-Key
- electronics
- how to
- soldering
New electronics video series from well-known maker Becky Stern
My old Make: colleague, Becky Stern, has a new video series that she's doing for the electronics component company Digi-Key. Becky has always done an impressive job of explaining what can be intimidating technical information in an entertaining and digestible way. If this first installment, an introduction to LEDS, is any indication, this series looks… READ THE REST
Recreating the Roland TR-808's legendary analog cowbell
Using schematics found on archive.org, Mark Longstaff rebuilt an analog circuit found in Roland's TR-808 Rhythm Composer. Which circuit? Oh, you know the one. READ THE REST
Fantastic 1993 footage of Tokyo's electronics district Akihabara, aka "Electric Town"
As someone who finds magic and inspiration at every turn in Tokyo, I yearn for the golden years of Akihabara, aka "Electric Town," the city's electronics district where there were countless shops packed with the latest consumer goods and a maze of tiny stalls that sold capacitors and resistors by the kilogram. These days, it's… READ THE REST
This catalog of royalty-free images is on sale for our version of Prime Day
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. By the looks of your selfie game, it's clear you're no award-winning photog, and neither is anyone in your office (the trick is to move your thumb away from the camera).… READ THE REST
Bring a fiery vibe to your wintry set up with a Prime Day price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. This winter, you're looking to make your space and even your work-from-home setup swankier. You don't have all the funds to install a whole fireplace, and there's even a good chance… READ THE REST
This next-gen odor eliminator is here at a price you won't find on Amazon
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As winter approaches, it's becoming less and less appealing to crack open a window or go outside after an especially stinky lunch (some people would disagree it seems, but out of the… READ THE REST