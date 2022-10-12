Bigfoot encounter warning signs posted in Pennsylvania state parks

In recent months, Bigfoot warning signs like the one depicted above have been spotted on trails and in state parks across Pennsylvania. No, they're not legit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

"Bigfoot is not real," department spokesperson Wesley Robinson told The Morning Call.

Of course, that's what They want us to think.

"These signs were not posted by DCNR," Robinson said. "We have seen them at parks for months and they are removed when they are reported or found by staff because they have not been authorized."