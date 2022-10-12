Fractal Garden is a web-based exhibition of classic fractals. Click on each to see them iterate (or to explore, when relevant). The code is on github so you can "grow your own."

Fractals are awesome. They look beautiful and have intricate mathematical connections between each other. And they are simply a lot of fun to play around with.

This project tries to bring cool fractals to more people. Showcasing the artistic beauty as well as the various connections between them. Check out the live version at fractal.garden!