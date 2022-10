On Sept 26th, NASA's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission intentionally crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos in an effort to test the idea of redirecting the orbit of asteroid as a future planetary defense strategy.

Immediately after the successful impact, people began asking: "So, did it work?" In this episode of Dr. Becky, she answers that and other key questions surrounding the mission objectives.

Spoiler alert: It worked!

Thumbnail: Video screen grab, Dr. Becky