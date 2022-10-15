Jordu Schell has been a professional monster mask-maker for 40 years. He turns his character designs into costumes and masks for popular movies, television, and video games. In this interview with him we get to see his creative process in action and get a tour of his studio, where he's surrounded by a display of his awesome monsters and creatures.

His process begins with a detailed pen drawing, which then gets turned into a clay sculpture. Trial and error are a natural part of his process, and sometimes he has to scrap his creation and start from scratch. Once he's satisfied with his creature, steps are taken to turn his clay sculpture into a mold for a latex mask. It's so much fun to see his elaborate process from start to finish, and how it leads to such incredible end results.