I enjoyed this recently resurfaced video of Mick and Keith performing "Country Honk" in 2016. The song appeared on The Rolling Stones' Let it Bleed, which was released in 1969.
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform a backroom version of "Country Honk"
