Kanye West's latest antisemitic rant: "We are not going to be owned by the Jewish media anymore" (video)

Furious that the "Jewish media" refers to Ye as a "rapper" rather than a "billionaire" or "tycoon," the unhinged artist formerly known as Kanye West went on yet another antisemitic tirade on Monday while speaking to scandal-ridden, ex-CNN star Chris Cuomo (see both clips below).

"When I wore the White Lives Matter T-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me," the GOP darling — who is reportedly planning to buy far-right social media platform Parler — said from the back seat of his dimly lit moving car. "They just immediately disrespect me. They keep the crazy narrative going. They never call me a billionaire. … They always say 'the rapper.'"

When Cuomo tried to push back, Ye became defensive. "I won't tolerate it as a Black person. You're trying to say that there isn't a collective. Over 50% of the executives in Hollywood, the CEOs, are Jewish," Ye said, tapping into the 70-year-old anti-semitic conspiracy alleging that a Jewish cabal controls Hollywood. "And these guys know each other."

"We're not going to be owned by the Jewish media anymore … " Ye continued. Cuomo interrupted to disagree, but Ye wasn't hearing a word of it. "La la la la …. Every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract. This is not hate speech, this is the truth."

Kanye West goes on a hate speech rant about the "Jewish media" and talks over Chris Cuomo:



"La la la la la la … This is not hate speech, this is the truth." pic.twitter.com/EP1kzeidWT — The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2022

Kanye West continues anti-Semitic rants, from a car, in off-the-rails interview with Chris Cuomo. He also complains he's never called a billionaire, tycoon, visionary, or inventor. Cuomo tries to talk some sense into him, West's not having it. pic.twitter.com/woY2CICcjS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 18, 2022

Via Daily Beast and Yahoo!

