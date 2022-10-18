Kanye West's latest antisemitic rant: "We are not going to be owned by the Jewish media anymore" (video)

Furious that the "Jewish media" refers to Ye as a "rapper" rather than a "billionaire" or "tycoon," the unhinged artist formerly known as Kanye West went on yet another antisemitic tirade on Monday while speaking to scandal-ridden, ex-CNN star Chris Cuomo (see both clips below).
"When I wore the White Lives Matter T-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me," the GOP darling — who is reportedly planning to buy far-right social media platform Parler — said from the back seat of his dimly lit moving car. "They just immediately disrespect me. They keep the crazy narrative going. They never call me a billionaire. … They always say 'the rapper.'"
When Cuomo tried to push back, Ye became defensive. "I won't tolerate it as a Black person. You're trying to say that there isn't a collective. Over 50% of the executives in Hollywood, the CEOs, are Jewish," Ye said, tapping into the 70-year-old anti-semitic conspiracy alleging that a Jewish cabal controls Hollywood. "And these guys know each other."
"We're not going to be owned by the Jewish media anymore … " Ye continued. Cuomo interrupted to disagree, but Ye wasn't hearing a word of it. "La la la la …. Every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract. This is not hate speech, this is the truth."
