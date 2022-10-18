The Creed 3 trailer gives us our first glimpse at Michael B Jordan's skill as a director

Like its protagonist, the Creed franchise (previously at Boing Boing) couldn't solely rely on the prestige of its name alone to earn fans' respect. There was no amount of correlation to the esteemed Rocky franchise that would've kept the first film afloat without Creed possessing solid execution of its own. Through the combined efforts of the supremely talented Ryan Coogler and his dynamic partnership with the endlessly charismatic Michael B. Jordan, Creed defied the odds and became arguably the best entry into the Rocky franchise post-Rocky IV.

When they announced that Creed 2 wouldn't boast Coogler's talents as a director, some fans became slightly worried about the film's fate. Prior to Creed 2, movies created through Jordan and Coogler's partnership proved to be the actor's most consistent pathway to acclaim. However, Jordan's star power helped make the second installment of his pugilistic franchise a hit.

The success of the first two Creed movies practically mandated the creation of a third, but few imagined the franchise's star, Michael B. Jordan, would end up in the director's seat. In the video linked above, you can check out Jordan's directorial debut in the compelling trailer for Creed 3.