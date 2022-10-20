Do you want shelter or funky stuff? (Say what!)
Watch the Rolling Stones and Rick James get funky on "Gimme Shelter Baby"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- music
Every member of Korean boy band BTS joins military to complete national service
We're kind of in the middle of a South Korean cultural renaissance. To be fair, South Korea has been producing quality art and entertainment for decades; it's just that we're finally getting a peak into their treasure trove of talented artists and performers. One of the largest slices of the South Korean entertainment pie is… READ THE REST
Far-out Japanese laserdisc of 1980s space fantasy artwork with astro-jazz funk/ambient soundtrack (video)
Starview HCT-5808 is a 1984 laserdisc featuring space fantasy artwork by Japanese sci-fi illustrator Jinsei Choi. Watch it above! The musical score is by respected composer Jun Fukamachi whose music spans astro-jazz fusion, ambient, and abstract cinematic sounds. Far fucking out. READ THE REST
This clip of 1940s "rapping" with a modern soundtrack is great
Since rap currently dominates the charts as the most popular form of music on Earth, it's kind of hard to believe that the genre received copious amounts of hate in its formative years. Whether it was the sartorial selections of the emcees, the genre's penchant for sampling, or the unorthodox manner of delivery that was… READ THE REST
Celebrate Apple Day with this portable mouse for only $70
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you spend a lot of time on the computer, using a mouse has many incredible benefits. And if that computer happens to be a laptop like a MacBook, you might find that… READ THE REST
Celebrate Apple Day with a refurbished MacBook Air for just $250
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, it might be time to invest in a quality Apple machine. But if you're afraid of the notorious "Apple tax," you can still get your… READ THE REST
Get a refurbished MacBook Pro and Microsoft Office for under $500
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When shopping for technology, we tend to gravitate toward the newest, shiniest devices that just hit the shelves. Although novel specs and features can spur excitement, new products can also be buggy… READ THE REST