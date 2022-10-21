1990 video of Bill Murray groping Geena Davis on Arsenio Hall resurfaces. "It's awful," says Davis

In a recent interview, Geena Davis said her experience of being pawed and nuzzled by a creepy Bill Murray on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1990 was "awful," and "devasting." After watching the video, I can understand why she thinks so.

From an interview iNews:

Later, during a joint appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show to promote the film [Quick Change], Murray pawed lasciviously at Davis, ran his fingers up and down her bare arm, and at one point pulled down the straps of her dress. It's still online, and it makes for revolting viewing. (Murray didn't respond to a request for comment.)

"Oh you saw?" she says. "Isn't it stunning?" She shakes her head. "It's awful." Perhaps most shocking is that she told the story of the horrible audition on the show – with a smile plastered on her face, but a look of discomfort in her eyes – and everybody laughed. "I did?" She looks horrified. "I forgot that. Telling it that way, just as a humorous anecdote, I must have thought, 'Well, it's ultimately funny, or makes a good story,' when in fact it was so devastating."

