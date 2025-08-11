Federal agents in DC assaulted with sandwich, freedom fighter escapes

A hero of the resistance, clad in a pink polo shirt and Bermuda shorts, whipped what appears to be a footlong Subway sandwich at Trump's occupying force in Washington, DC.

People are angry. In Los Angeles, the protests are ongoing, but folks have yet to resort to throwing delicious sandwiches at the cops. Washington, DC, however, is standing up. To some, it may appear this chase takes place in slow motion; however, it seems the cops were just that piggy.

