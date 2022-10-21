Amazing first wash in 10 years for a filthy car (video)

As a result of social media, many people compare themselves to others who are smarter, more attractive, or more talented than themselves and feel terrible as a result. On the weekend, I spent three hours meticulously detailing our car. I was proud of the work I had done. As I watched this guy, who is smarter, better-looking, and more talented than I am, restore a dusty, cobweb-covered, mouseshit-littered, birdshit-splattered Mercedes Benz 250TD to pristine condition, I feel terrible about my car wash. It's time to buy a steam cleaner, a carpet cleaner, a buffer, a hydraulic lift, and 25 different types of car restoration liquids, gels, and pastes.

Thumbnail video: AMMO NYC/YouTube