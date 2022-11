Many crumb snatchers of a certain age [raises hand] will remember this iconic Red Barron Hot Wheels car.

In this Paul Restorer video, Paul gets his hands on one and does his first Hot Wheels restoration. As always with these silent restoration videos, it's mesmerizing to watch him bring this exhausted-looking toy back to life.

I love how he cast new wheels for it using a mold made from Blue Stuff. He even recreates the original 1970 packaging.