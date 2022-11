This guy bought a used cast iron skillet for $5. It was completely covered in rust. To remove the rust he first sprayed it in vinegar and left it to sit overnight. After wiping it down, he used half of a potato to scrub the pan with a mixture of olive oil and salt. Next, he used a mesh sponge to scrub the pan with baking soda. After seasoning the pan, he baked a nice pizza.

