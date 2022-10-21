Trump crony Steve Bannon receives four-month jail sentence, but is released while he appeals

For refusing to testify to Congress about his role in planning the Jan 6 Capitol Riot, Steve Bannon was today sentenced to four months imprisonment. He must also pay a $6,500 fine. Bannon, who was found guilty on two counts of contempt in June, will not have to serve his time yet: the judge released him in the expectation he would appeal the sentence in a "timely" manner.

After announcing Steve Bannon's sentence, Judge Carl Nichols tells the court once again that he does not believe Bannon has accepted responsibility for his actions.

"Respect for our Congress is of course an important piece of our constitutional system," he says, adding that the sentence is meant to send a message to the wider public.