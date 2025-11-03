Trump's popularity falls to worst numbers yet, says new CNN poll

Donald Trump just slipped to new lows in popularity, with an approval rating of only 37%, according to a poll released today by CNN/SSRS. "Approval of the president has dipped across partisan and demographic lines since the summer in CNN's polling," the outlet reports.

The only time Trump was ever this unpopular was around the same time during his first term when his approval rating dropped to 36%. His disapproval rating, however, has hit its all-time high at 63%. "It's numerically the highest disapproval of either term throughout CNN polling, standing one point above Trump's previous all-time high of 62% when he was leaving office in January 2021," reports USA Today.

While Trump's "Day One" promises of lower consumer prices have never materialized, his promises of tariffs, immigration crackdowns, and pardons for violent J6 rioters have materialized — and the public's reaction to his grotesque mishandling of these issues is clearly reflected in this latest survey.

From CNN: Trump's approval rating in the poll stands at 37%, the worst of his second term in CNN polling and roughly equivalent to his 36% approval rating at this point in his first term. … Americans are broadly dissatisfied with the state of the country (68% say things are going badly) and the economy (72% say it's in poor shape, and 47% call the economy and cost of living the top issue facing the US). About 6 in 10 (61%) say Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions in the US. Roughly 8 in 10 consider the federal government shutdown a crisis (31%) or a major problem (50%), and 61% disapprove of Trump's handling of it. … Americans are increasingly likely to say Trump has gone too far in using the power of the presidency – 61% say so, up 9 points since February.

