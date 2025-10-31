New White House bathroom almost as nice as Saddam Hussein's and Nicolai Ceaușescu's

President Trump announced today that the refurbishment of the White House's Lincoln Bathroom is complete, and posted photos of the new interior to his website. "Highly polished, Statuary marble!" he wrote.

Such finery is fit for great leaders and echoes the presidential bathrooms of longtime Romanian president Nicolai Ceaușescu and famed Iraqi premier Saddam Hussein.

On the left, the refurbished Lincoln bathroom. On the right, picture I took in Saddam Hussein's palace in Basra in 2005. — Andrew Mueller (@andrewmueller.bsky.social) 2025-10-31T17:57:48.756Z

Ceaușescu's bathroom in his former mansion in Bucharest, now a museum. Image: Alberto Giron Photography/Shutterstock.

As U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren pointed out, Trump's lavish spending on luxuries (including that $300m ballroom) comes as millions of Americans are set to lose access to affordable healthcare. Despite his promises, grocery prices aren't helping.

Here's how the Lincoln bathroom looked before it received the Trump touch