There is a gift shop of macabre goodies inside of the Los Angeles coroner's office

The last thing I'd expect to find inside of a coroner's office is a selection of novelty items for sale, but in LA, you never know what you'll stumble upon. There is a gift shop of macabre goodies inside of the LA coroner's office called Skeletons in the Closet. There, you'll find items such as beach towels with images of a body outlined in chalk, death-themed tshirts, and even cooking aprons that say "L.A. coroner coroner has heart" featuring a pocket for "spare ribs". The shop is located at 104 N Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90033.