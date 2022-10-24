Police capture creepy clown who held up convenience store with samurai sword

After more than a week, Monroe County, Pennsylvania police captured the creepy clown who robbed a Uni Mart convenience store while brandishing a samurai sword. Ironically, the suspect's unique disguise led to the store's surveillance video going viral in the area which, ultimately, led to his arrest.

Identified as William Clancy, 39, this clown "will be charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of instruments of a crime," according to Local21News.