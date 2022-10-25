"Gravity-powered art carts" make for a fun weekend in Bisbee, Arizona

Well, you just missed a super fun weekend in Bisbee, Arizona—this past weekend was the annual B.R.A.T.S. event. What is that, you ask? B.R.A.T.S. is the Bisbee Rolling Arts Transportation Society, and it's a super fun event for folks of all ages. Their website explains:

The Brats is a ragtag posse of fun-loving creatives who build gravity-powered art carts that roll through the streets of Bisbee. The Brats is a community of imaginative souls who dream, forage, collaborate, and construct art for art's sake!

The Brats crew is made up of artists and creatives of all kinds. The parade includes art bikes and other kinds of gravity or human-powered rolling vehicles, a kazoo band, and folks dressed up in wild costumes parading alongside the vehicles. B.R.A.T.S. was founded in 2009 by Andrew Nelson and Poe Dismuke. Again, their website provides more info:

The idea was to create an artists' soap box derby through the steep streets of Bisbee. We now have dozens of carts, countless paraders, and more fun than ever! Every year, the gang grows a bit bigger and we'd love you to join us!

The bad news is that you missed this year's festivities. The good news is that now you have an entire year to build your own B.R.A.T. and join the parade next year! Here's some of the rolling art for inspiration. You can also follow B.R.A.T.S. on their Instagram page for more info!