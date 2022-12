Before strutting down the Dallas, Georgia Christmas parade over the weekend, Marjorie Taylor Greene enthusiastically tweeted, "So excited to join everyone at the annual Dallas Christmas Parade today!!" But were the folks watching the parade as excited to see the Georgia Qongresswoman?

Take one look at the grim faces as she maniacally greets the crowd and you'll get your answer.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is fake AF. No one is happy to see her.

Where are her voters? And did she tell someone in the crowd to buzz off? pic.twitter.com/rfQg0YvaxL — Christopher Webb🇺🇸VOTE (@cwebbonline) December 6, 2022

