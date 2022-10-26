Clorox recalls cleaning products possibly tainted with bacteria that could make people seriously sick

The Clorox Company is recalling some of its household cleaning products that may be tainted with a bacteria that could cause some people to become seriously ill. As a wise woman once said, "A little too ironic, and yeah, I really do think."

From the US Consumer Product Safety Commission:

The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

According to NPR, "the recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant."