Dangerous coffee mugs leave consumers burned and bloodied

Nothing says "good morning" like a scalding cup of coffee followed by a trip to the emergency room.

JoyJolt, a company that manufactures glass coffee mugs, has issued a recall for their products due to a tendency to shatter under the pressure of, well, doing their job. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced this recall, highlighting the burn and laceration risks associated with these mugs. It seems that the "jolt" in JoyJolt's name may be quite literal.

According to the CPSC, approximately 580,000 mugs sold online at Amazon and JoyJolt's website between September 2019 and May 2022 are affected by this recall. The CPSC has reported that there have been 103 incidents of the recalled coffee glasses breaking at the base, resulting in 56 injuries, including 35 burns from spilled hot liquids and 21 cuts. Out of these incidents, seven were severe enough to require medical attention, such as surgery and stitches. Who needs caffeine when you can get a surge of adrenaline from seeing an expensive hospital bill?

These mugs were sold in sets of six, priced between $20 and $25. Not a bad deal if you're looking for six opportunities to burn yourself. Perhaps this is where the "joy" part of JoyJolt's name comes into play.

JoyJolt is offering a refund, urging consumers to stop using the recalled coffee glasses immediately. If you're one of the lucky owners of these trick mugs, you can contact MM Products toll-free at 888-569-5680 or email recall@joyjolt.com for more information.

Previously:

• Recall alert: delicious lead dust tainted with ground cinnamon