HBO "retooling" its Max Green Lantern series

What a difference a week makes. This time last week, you could practically see the vultures circling the Warner Brothers DC movie franchise. From Ezra Miller, the star of the upcoming Flashpoint movie, looking at 26 years in prison on a burglary charge in Vermont to the deluge of negative critical reviews for Black Adam, the DC extended universe seemed like it was on death's door.

Flash forward to the present, and Black Adam is the number-one movie in the world. Plus, Henry Cavill has agreed to return as Superman, and James Gunn has been appointed the new steward of DC's cinematic efforts. Things are looking up for the formerly struggling franchise. Yet another bright spot is the perpetually upcoming Green Lantern show from HBO Max finally receiving some press. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO Max Green Lantern series is going to focus on fan-favorite Lantern John Stewart as opposed to Guy Gardner and Alan Scott.