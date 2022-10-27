Horror directors Guillermo del Toro and Mike Flanagan on what scares them

In this Netflix exchange, Guillermo del Toro (Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth, Crimson Peak) and Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor) talk to each other about horror. They touch on many fascinating aspects of the genre, how they came into it, what scares them, how horror can be therapeutic, and more.

Among many other things, I was struck by Del Toro's admission that he likes the aesthetics of horror far more than the mechanics of it. That certainly is apparent in his work.

The two are doing this chat to promote their new series on Netflix, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Mike Flanagan The Midnight Club (both streaming now).