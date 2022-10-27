Lawyer defending strip club after man killed there dies at the same strip club

A 48-year-old man was involved in an altercation at a Glendale, Colorado strip club Shotgun Willie's in 2019 and died after a bartender tackled him. His family is suing the bartender and nightclub over the matter. The trial has now been delayed after Shotgun Willie's defense attorney Steve Long visited the club… and also died there. From The Guardian:

"The timing of this was just awful for everybody," said Long's co-counsel, Peter Middleton, acknowledging it was "kind of weird" that Long died at the club he was defending over another death[…]

On the night Long died, the lawyer shared drinks and played cards with a woman employed by Shotgun Willie's as an entertainer, according to a local CBS affiliate.

The entertainer reportedly perceived Long to be "extremely" intoxicated. Another employee began taking him home before bringing him back, to let him sleep in his car.

Staff members checking on Long every few minutes noticed he wasn't breathing and called 911, the CBS affiliate reported. Paramedics brought Long to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.