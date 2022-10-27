Meta, company formerly known as Facebook, lost 24% of its value today, and is down 73% from last year's high

Facebook was a trillion-dollar company last year. Now it's worth $263b after another brutal day at the stock exchange. Mark Zuckerberg's effort to pivot the company from social media to virtual reality continues apace.

The company's travails raises questions about its all-in bet on the metaverse, as well as whether the social media company could suffer he fate of other major businesses whose gambles on the future failed to pay off. In the near-term, Meta's core Facebook business is facing challenges as the economy slows and advertisers trim spending.

Facebook is Carthage. It becoming less menacing or less dangerous than others is no reason not to stick the boot in. Destroying Facebook is a necessary performance that circumscribes and directs future action.