Julie Driscoll with Brian Auger & The Trinity doing a swinging cover of Donovan's "Season of the Witch," 1968. Available on the greatest hits compilation "Kind of Love in (1967-1971)."
A deeply groovy song to remind you that it's the Season of the Witch
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- music
Listen to the debut single from Neil Gaiman's new musical project
The music and lyrics were written by Neil Gaiman, and performed by the FourPlay String Quartet, an Australian group who Gaiman first collaborated with back in 2010 for the soundtrack to his novella The Truth Is a Cave in the Black Mountains. Here's what Gaiman had to say about this new project: I'm not entirely… READ THE REST
The video for "Funky Town" is as 80s as it gets
The video for Lipps Inc's Funky Town is a great example of everything early music videos offered. While we may now have more effective cameras and video editing gear in our phones, this was once pretty exciting stuff. Image: Screen Grab READ THE REST
Watch Cake cover "I Will Survive"
Made famous by Gloria Gaynor, Cake's cover of "I Will Survive" is pretty fantastic and the video cracks me up. Image: screen grab READ THE REST
Still looking for Prime Day-style deals? This portable Apple Watch charger is over 60% off.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Looking to save on top-selling items? Our overstock deals have you covered. Running from October 24 to October 31 at 11:59 PM, we're offering incredible deals on some of our most… READ THE REST
Still looking for Prime Day-style deals? Check out this golf-putting trainer for over half off.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are you looking to save on top-selling items? Our overstock deals have you covered. While the Overstock Sale runs from October 24 through 31, you can get some of the hottest items… READ THE REST
Stay cozy like a hibernating bear this coming winter with 25% off this heated blanket throw
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What's better than lying down after a long day at work? Cuddling up with a warm, snuggly blanket, of course! But you know what's even better than that? Lying under the Luwior… READ THE REST