Creepy clown broke into church and stole only candy

In Newark, Ohio this week, a creepy clown broke into a church seemingly just to steal a bowl of Halloween candy visible through the window. From NBC4:

The suspect also ripped the alarm control panel off the wall before heading west. Additionally lock on an outside shelter house was found broken and on the ground, but no other damages were reported. Estimated cost of the stolen and damaged property is $30.

The clown is now wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damage. That's no laughing matter.