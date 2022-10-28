Meet the blind player that could probably beat you at Street Fighter

Fighting games are difficult. While every genre has its unique learning curve, it has the steepest. There are just so many mechanics, terms, and demands that every fighting game expects a player to master, and few are as challenging as the Street Fighter series'. The genre's breakthrough franchise spent 30-plus years refining and expanding the mechanics that catalyzed the fighting game boom of the 90s. Consequently, instead of Street Fighter becoming more accessible over time, it's only increased in difficulty.

In the video linked above, you can check out the story of Blind Warrior Sven Van de Wege, who has not only become an expert Street Fighter player but mastered the game while blind.