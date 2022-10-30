Absurd 1947 ice cube mask cooled overheating actresses

This experimental mask was created by a Hollywood makeup artist named Max Factor Jr. in 1947. He created it to help actresses cool down backstage on hot days without running their makeup. Whether you need to stop your sweat from ruining stage makeup, or you need to cool down during a hangover, the ice-cube mask is here to save the day. The extra bonus of this mask is that you get to look like you're taking part in some kind of bizarre performance art while wearing it.