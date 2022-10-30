Beware of Mr. Ouch! He may be cute looking, but he's here to save your butt from getting zapped. The Mr. Ouch warning sign is a symbol used to warn people about electrical hazards. It was designed with kids' safety in mind, and is comparable to the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh's "Mr. Yuk".
Beware of Mr. Ouch!
