Saturday Night Live's finest contribution to the genre of horror has returned. A new skit featuring Tom Hank's master of fright, David Simon Pumpkins.
David S. Pumpkins is back!
SNL's classic "Haunted Elevator" and the amazing David S. Pumpkins
Since 2016 Tom Hanks' portrayal of David Simon Pumpkins has made Halloween even more special. Bizarre, surreal, and perfect, David S. Pumpkins reminds us that things don't need to be explicable to be entertainment. Perhaps David S. Pumpkins is the Great Pumpkin, how about that? READ THE REST
