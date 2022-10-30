Herschel Walker says he doesn't know what a pronoun is, while simultaneously using pronouns

Herschel Walker really hates pronouns. Here's a short video of Herschel Walker at a campaign stop discussing both his confusion about and annoyance with pronouns. While also using lots of pronouns. He says:
What the heck is a pronoun? My pronoun is 'sick and tired of these pronouns.' Because right now, these pronouns gonna get our men and women in the service killed. Lemme tell you, China, and Russia, and Iran aren't talking about pronouns, they're talking about war. And yet we're talking about pronouns.
Who's gonna tell him?