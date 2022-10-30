Musk seems to have made the firing of Twitter's execs even more expensive

As if 200 million dollars in golden parachute payments isn't enough, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk appears to want Twitter sued over it. The New York Times shares that top executives let go upon taking charge of his sexy new pony, Twitter, were done so "with cause" in what seems an attempt to dodge their severance packages.

Musk seems to be setting Twitter up for expensive, yet pointless legal adventures.

New York Times: