As if 200 million dollars in golden parachute payments isn't enough, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk appears to want Twitter sued over it. The New York Times shares that top executives let go upon taking charge of his sexy new pony, Twitter, were done so "with cause" in what seems an attempt to dodge their severance packages.
Musk seems to be setting Twitter up for expensive, yet pointless legal adventures.
Mr. Musk also appears unlikely to pay the golden parachutes that the fired top executives of Twitter were set to receive. Under the merger agreement, those executives — including Parag Agrawal, the chief executive — had been set to receive compensation of $20 million to $60 million if they were fired. But Mr. Musk terminated the executives "for cause," meaning he did it because he alleged he had justification, which may void that agreement, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Those executives, who also include the former chief financial officer Ned Segal, the former general counsel Sean Edgett, and the former top policy and legal executive Vijaya Gadde, are deliberating their next steps, one person said.