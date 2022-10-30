Vision spin-off series coming to Disney Plus

Now that it's almost over, can we be honest? Phase four of the MCU was all over the place. To be fair, Phase four was expected to lay the groundwork for building the characters and storylines that would carry the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU. Pretty much any story that came after the Avengers battle with Thanos (which Marvel painstakingly built over a decade of meticulous storytelling) would seem underwhelming in comparison.

Having said all of that, Phase four was still fairly meh. From a slew of narratively disconnected and tonally disjointed films to an over-reliance on the increasingly repetitive Disney/Marvel formula, Phase four lacked the hype and consistency of Marvel's earlier output.

One of the few bright spots in Phase four was the Disney Plus series WandaVision. The series earned such a positive reception that it immediately garnered a spin-off featuring Agatha Harkness. Now, according to Deadline, Vision is slated to get his own Disney Plus series in the future.