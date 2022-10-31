Bauhaus visits Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

David Pescovitz
image: Howard Hallis

Howard Hallis celebrated the devilishly wonderful crossover of Disney and Goth culture with the now-classic "Haunted Bela" (2004), a mash-up of Bauhaus's "Bela Lugosi's Dead" with the spooky narration heard in Disneyland's Haunted Mansion dark ride. Listen above! Howard also created the enchanting artwork, titled "Goth Princesses."