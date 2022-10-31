CBS poll 70% of Republican voters believe a strong economy is a "bigger concern" than a "functioning democracy"

According to the latest CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker, 70% of Republican voters favor a "strong economy" over "a functioning democracy."

It's clear now that Trump and his Republican allies are not only willing to destroy our 240-year-old democracy, but appear hell-bent on doing so.

As soon as the lying, incompetent, narcissistic, power-hungry MAGA party takes over both houses of Congress and the White House, the economy will tank anyway, and the MAGA party will blame the media, antifa, and any remaining Democratic representatives for obstruction. This will give them an easy excuse to suppress the press and persecute opponents.