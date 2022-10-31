A couple in northern California saw something creeping around inside of one of their Halloween jack-o-lanterns. But it turned out not to be spooky at all. Instead, they lifted the carved lid to show us a tiny opossum in all its glory, enjoying an endless supply of fresh pumpkin meat. See video of the adorable critter below.
Couple finds cutest critter ever, gorging itself inside their jack-o-lantern (video)
