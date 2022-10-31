Couple finds cutest critter ever, gorging itself inside their jack-o-lantern (video)

Carla Sinclair

A couple in northern California saw something creeping around inside of one of their Halloween jack-o-lanterns. But it turned out not to be spooky at all. Instead, they lifted the carved lid to show us a tiny opossum in all its glory, enjoying an endless supply of fresh pumpkin meat. See video of the adorable critter below.