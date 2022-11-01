 Friday the 13th prequel series in the works



No matter how hard you try, the killers in slasher films just keep coming back. You could run them over 747, and they'd still shamble toward you with murderous intent with only 15 minutes left in the flick. Having slashers possess a veritable level of invincibility has become a standard for the genre, but Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees served as the dual origins of the trope. Between the two killers, the latter in Voorhees became such an unkillable killing machine that his later films eventually devolved into parodies of the genre itself. I mean, the dude went to space. It's hard to get more absurd than that.

Unless, of course, they make Jason Takes Over Time.

According to Variety, Peacock is looking to bring the Friday the 13th series back down to Earth with a new prequel series called Crystal Lake. I know it's inevitable, but if I don't hear a trap remix of ch-ch-ch-ah-ah-ah by Doja Cat and Future, I'm going to consider the entire project a waste.