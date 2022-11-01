Stargirl cancelled after three seasons

It's interesting how quickly the worm can turn. In the latter half of the 20th century, DC comics had massive momentum in the live-action adaptation game, whereas Marvel seemingly couldn't get a project off the ground. Once the 2000s rolled around and Marvel started to take a commanding lead on the motion picture front, DC – by way of their stellar animated universe- became renowned for producing quality television. And then the 2010s happened, and DC started producing their lackluster programming for television known as the Arrowverse.

Although the series in DC's Arrowverse had their fans, none of the shows were particularly good. Most shows in the Arrowverse series were cheaply made, poorly-acted teen dramas buttressed with enough legitimate comic book continuity and trivia to keep die-hard DC fans invested. By the time the Warner Brothers Discovery merger began, several Arrowverse shows had already reached the natural end of their run. However, as the merger promised to slaughter projects, fans of the Arrowverse started to wonder if their beloved universe would face the ax.

According to AV Club, the CW's Stargirl, one of the last shows tangentially associated with the Arrowverse, just got canceled.