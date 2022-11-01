Stargirl cancelled after three seasons

It's interesting how quickly the worm can turn. In the latter half of the 20th century, DC comics had massive momentum in the live-action adaptation game, whereas Marvel seemingly couldn't get a project off the ground. Once the 2000s rolled around and Marvel started to take a commanding lead on the motion picture front, DC – by way of their stellar animated universe- became renowned for producing quality television. And then the 2010s happened, and DC started producing their lackluster programming for television known as the Arrowverse.
Although the series in DC's Arrowverse had their fans, none of the shows were particularly good. Most shows in the Arrowverse series were cheaply made, poorly-acted teen dramas buttressed with enough legitimate comic book continuity and trivia to keep die-hard DC fans invested. By the time the Warner Brothers Discovery merger began, several Arrowverse shows had already reached the natural end of their run. However, as the merger promised to slaughter projects, fans of the Arrowverse started to wonder if their beloved universe would face the ax.
According to AV Club, the CW's Stargirl, one of the last shows tangentially associated with the Arrowverse, just got canceled.
Another one bites the dust. Stargirl is the next CW series on the chopping block, according to a new report from Deadline. The show, which starred Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, and Joel McHale, began its life on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service while also airing on the broadcast network. Per the outlet, the writers were given early indication that the third season would be its last in order to craft a proper ending.
"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," series creator and comic book writer Geoff Johns said in a statement.
"The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible—with grace, strength and humor—exceeding my wildest expectations," the statement continues. "I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"