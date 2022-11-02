A teen McDonalds worker called 911 after forced into a freezer at gunpoint — and Mom answered

A 16-year-old girl was held up at gunpoint, along with her co-workers, and forced into a freezer while working at a McDonalds in New Orleans. So the teen called 911 from inside the freezer — only to have her mother answer the call.

"Mama, help!" Tenia Hill said, relieved to hear the voice of her mom — Teri Clark, who works at an emergency dispatch center — on the other end. "Mama, please hurry up, she's got a gun."

From WDSU:

"We are going to hurry, give me a description," her mother, Teri Clark said in the 911 recording. … Clark was set to be off at the time her daughter called, but she decided to stay late to help staff. She was able to keep her daughter calm and provide critical information to get the New Orleans Police Department to the scene. "Where it broke me down was when my child said 'We are in the freezer,'" said Clark. "While I was taking the call tears were coming down my face. I am still trying to do my job, and I did the job to the best of my ability." Once NOPD was on scene, Clark needed to make sure her daughter was OK. She then went back to work the next day.

Clark says after 24 years on the job, this is the first call she has ever received from a family relative.