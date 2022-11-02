I'm enjoying Rebecca Kilbreath's "Minor Histories." It's a Substack blog with lots of rare material all about ViewMaster 3D reels. She's an avid collector who shares her vintage finds and deep research: an insider's look behind the scenes of production details and 3D artists, travelogue scenic reels, pop culture characters and topics, and more. Here's a free sample, about the personal reels of Robert Leach, ViewMaster's own traveling photographer.
Deep dive into ViewMaster 3D reels
