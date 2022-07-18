3D billboards "getting crazier by the day"

I was scrolling Twitter yesterday and saw this video of a 3D billboard advertising Resident Evil that Joe Pompliano recently posted.

Pompliano states, "These 3D billboards are getting crazier by the day." I have to agree. The billboard is amazing. Disturbing. Creepy. That creature escapes its cage and literally jumps out at you. Ok, not literally. But it sure looks like it. For Mack Rawden of Cinema Blend, it's a giant nope. He explains:

I wouldn't say I'm the biggest horror movie fan out there. It's not my preferred genre, but I'm also not typically one of those people that runs from a scary movie. I've seen all the classics and enjoyed many of them well enough. Sometimes a jump scare hits in a way nothing else can. But a man has to draw a line somewhere, and for me, this Resident Evil 3D billboard I'm about to show you is that line.

The billboard in question recently went up in Times Square in New York City, and it started attracting attention almost immediately. It features an undead Licker-looking creature smashing its glass enclosure and breaking out. A viral tweet featuring the full video has attracted almost 10M views, and numerous versions have popped up on YouTube. You can check out this unholy nightmare in all its macabre glory below.

First of all, shoutout to whoever designed this 3D billboard. I hate it more than anything else in my life right now, but the point of an advertisement is to attract attention. I'm sitting here banging out an article on a Sunday morning about this abomination; so, job well done to everyone involved there. Second of all, though, what is the approval process like for getting one of these billboards an official thumbs up from the city? I need to know where the line is and why this hasn't joined the banned movie posters or banned tv posters lists.