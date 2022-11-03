Shudder as you learn that Disney's live-action Hercules movie will draw influence from Tik Tok culture

Disney's recent spate of live-action remakes of their animated classics has been weird, to say the least. Other words that describe the live-action Disney remakes are "soulless," "unnecessary," and " cinematic abominations so devoid of artistry that Fellini is spinning in his grave faster than a 35mm reel in a broken movie projector," to name a few.

One of the litanies of problems that assail the quality of Disney's live-action remakes is how unimaginative they are. Instead of offering a fresh take that possesses the spirit of the original animated film, Disney live-action remakes deviate so minimally from their predecessors that they end up feeling repetitive at best and pointless at worst.

According to Variety, the Russo brothers, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, are looking to make their live-action remake of Hercules more experimental by infusing the film with elements of Tik Tok. I mean, if anyone could make it work, it's the Russo brothers, but color me skeptical.