Watch the trailer for the 2024 remake of Nosferatu

Bill Skarsgård stars as Count Orlok in a contemporary remake of Nosferatu, with Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe, to hit screens later this year. The trailer's embedded below, in all its Gothic gloom and self-referential energy.
Originally conceived as Dracula with the serial numbers filed off, Orlok had his own wild energy from the day they began filming the "original" in 1921, upsetting Bram Stoker's heirs and Max Shrek's co-stars alike. Werner Herzog's loose 1979 remake, with evil nutcase Klaus Kinski in the role, was perhaps even better. So director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) has quite a tradition to live up to.