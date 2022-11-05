A Clone High revival is coming to HBO Max

Music videos made them the arbiter of cool in the late 20th century, but MTV was also a haven for fantastic animation. The early '90s saw the advent of Beavis and Butt-Head as well as the experimental Liquid Television. Although the former went on to become a cultural mainstay that has endured until today, Liquid Television served as a litmus test for the range of animation MTV would green light throughout the 90s and early 2000s with shows like Daria, Celebrity Deathmatch, Spy Groove, and the cult classic Clone High.

Clone High, the brainchild of prolific and visionary screenwriting duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, centered on a high school occupied by clones of famous historical figures. Despite only creating a single 13-episode season, Clone High developed a devoted fandom that never stopped rallying for a revival. According to Collider, Clone High's fans will be richly rewarded in 2023, when the series will make its grand return to HBO Max.