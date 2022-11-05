Smoking cigarettes to treat asthma was once a thing

The idea of smoking a cigarette to treat one's asthma is full of irony, but this was once thought to be a legitimate treatment. Kellog's Asthma Cigarettes contained a mix of tobacco and other herbs that were marketed to those with asthma. As an asthma sufferer, I'm glad I don't live in a time where cigarettes are sold to me as "medicine."
