1994 article warns about the "Floppy disk porn threat"

Who can forget the great floppy disk porn scourge that spread through West Midlands County, England in 1994?

An urgent warning has gone out to Solihull parents following shocking recent figures which show computer porn is rapidly spreading. The message from police and teachers is check what sort of material your children are playing with, before it is too late… Another major problem is the use of bulletin boards, a method of sending computer information by telephone. on which porn is freely available.

