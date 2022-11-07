How to see tonight's Blood Moon, the last total lunar eclipse until 2025!

The last visible lunar eclipse until 2025 takes place tomorrow, November 8 (overnight tonight in the United States)! If you watch the skies, you'll be treated with a magnificent blood moon. The red hue is the result of Rayleigh scattering (named after 19th century UK physicist Lord Rayleigh), the refracting and scattering of light off molecules in the air.

From NASA:

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth casts a complete shadow – called an umbra – over the Moon. Earth's shadow is categorized into two parts: the umbra, the innermost part of the shadow where direct light from the Sun is completely blocked, and the penumbra, the outermost part of the shadow where the light is partially blocked.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon and the Sun are on opposite sides of Earth[…]

For North America the action will start in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 8. The partial eclipse will begin at 3:09 a.m. CST, with totality beginning at 4:16 a.m. and ending at 5:42 a.m. Then, the partial phase will resume, lasting until 6:49 a.m. Those in the eastern part of the United States will miss most or all of the last partial phase because the Moon will set during totality or shortly after totality ends.